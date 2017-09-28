Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan sent to six-day police remand
She had complained of chest pain during her interrogation.
Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of jailed religious leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, was sent to six-day police remand on Wednesday, ANI reported. She was produced in a Panchkula court after being interrogated by the police till 3 am on Wednesday, NDTV reported.
Honeypreet Insan, who was arrested in Punjab on Tuesday, was also taken to a hospital for a brief period of time after she complained of chest pain during interrogation. But doctors said she was fine.
Honeypreet Insan had been absconding for over a month. Her arrest came hours after she told a television news channel from an undisclosed location that she would seek legal advice on whether to surrender to the police. She claimed that she “went into depression” after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s arrest.
On September 19, the Haryana Police had charged her for inciting violence after Ram Rahim was convicted of rape in August. She has also been accused of sedition for allegedly plotting to help her adoptive father escape.
On August 28, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Panchkula had sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison for raping two of his followers in 2002. It had convicted him on August 25. Nearly 40 people had died, and more than 250 others were injured in the violence that erupted after the verdict.