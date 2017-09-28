International News

Myanmar beauty pageant winner claims her title was revoked for speaking on Rohingya crisis

In a video, Miss Grand Myanmar Shwe Eain Si accuses the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army of provoking communal violence in Rakhine state.

by 
Shwe Eain Si/Facebook

A beauty pageant winner from Myanmar has claimed that she was stripped of her title after she posted a video about the ongoing violence in Rakhine state. Shwe Eain Si was announced Miss Grand Myanmar in October 2016 at a competition organised by the Hello Madam Group.

In the video released in September, she accuses militant group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army of driving communal violence in Rakhine state. Speaking in English, Shwe Eain Si says Arsa’s “caliphate-style movement” attacks were “out of proportion”. She further accuses their supporters of conducting a media campaign that showcases the “harbingers of terror” as if they were the oppressed.

Play

On Sunday, without referring to the video, Hello Madam announced that the pageant winner’s title had been revoked because “she did not behave like a role model”. Shwe Eain Si was due to represent Myanmar at the Miss Grand International competition later in October.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Shwe Eain Si claimed her removal came after she had posted the video. “Yes, Shwe Eain Si made a video about the reign of terror brought about by the ARSA militants in Rakhine State, but that was hardly qualified as a failure to project a decent image of a pageant contestant,” the statement read. “Shwe Eain Si...is obliged as a citizen of this country to use her fame to speak out the truth for her nation.”

Hello Madam’s Director Doe Yu Wai told BBC that Shwe Eain Si had been stripped of her title even before the clip was published and the decision has nothing to do with her Rakhine video.

The Rohingya refugee crisis

More than seven lakh Rohingya refugees are believed to be in Bangladesh, and 5.07 lakh of them arrived since August 25, according to the United Nations, which had referred to the situation as an “ethnic cleansing”. The Rohingya have been denied citizenship in Myanmar and are classified as illegal immigrants. The community has been subjected to violence by the Buddhist majority and the Army in Myanmar.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.