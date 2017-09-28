Aircel Maxis case: Karti Chidambaram moves Supreme Court against CBI summons
Officials are looking into how telecom firm Aircel was sold to a Malaysian communication giant named Maxis.
Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the summons issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Aircel Maxis case, ANI reported.
Karti Chidambaram is accused of facilitating bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction, and was summoned by the CBI on September 13. The Aircel-Maxis deal is part of the much bigger 2G spectrum scam, which was worth around Rs 1.76 trillion. Officials are looking into how telecom firm Aircel was sold to a Malaysian communication giant named Maxis. The Enforcement Directorate had said approval for the deal was given when P Chidambaram was finance minister in 2006.
On September 14, he refused to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation, saying the agency did not have any jurisdiction to issue summons. He said a special CBI court had dropped the charges against him and other accused in the case on February 2, 2017.
On Wednesday, Karti Chidambaram’s advocate told the court the summons against his client was illegal, with a sole intention of harassing him, according to the DNA.
“The CBI and other investigative wings under the control of this current Union government, from time to time, issue malicious press releases or take other coercive action driven by political vendetta in order to blatantly sensationalise and publicise this campaign against my client and family with an intent to malign their reputation.” Karti’s reply to the CBI reads, the DNA reported.