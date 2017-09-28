Dalit boy slashed with a blade in Gujarat village while returning from school
His family claimed that he was attacked because his cousin had earlier lodged a complaint against upper caste men for assault.
Two men on Wednesday attacked a 17-year-old boy in Gujarat’s Limbodara village. The victim is related to a Dalit man who was beaten up in Kalol taluka on September 25, PTI reported. The family of Digant Maheria alleged that two unidentified men on bikes intercepted the boy when he was returning from school, and slashed his back with a blade.
“Digant told us that two unidentified men attacked him using a blade,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kalol division) VN Solanki said. “He received some cuts on his back in the attack. We have started the process of filing a First Information Report in the case.”
Digant’s uncle Kirit Maheria claimed that the boy was attacked because his cousin, Piyush Parmar, had earlier lodged a complaint against upper caste men for attacking him. “Digant was present when Piyush was thrashed,” Kirit Maheria said. “Today, two men, who were wearing masks, intercepted Digant when he was returning home after his exam. The bikers told Digant that they have received Rs 1.5 lakh to attack those who had lodged the First Information Report.”
On September 25, some members of the Rajput community had allegedly thrashed 24-year-old Piyush Parmar in Limbodara village for sporting a moustache. No arrest has been made yet in the case. In a similar incident on September 29, law student Kunal Maheria was allegedly beaten up by a person called Bharatsinh Vaghela in Kalol taluka.
Dalits in Gujarat started a social media campaign in support of the two men who were allegedly beaten up.