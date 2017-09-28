The big news: 18 Maharashtra farmers die of suspected pesticide inhalation, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Dalit boy in Gujarat was attacked with a blade, and a Myanmar beauty queen claimed she was dethroned for speaking on the Rohingya crisis.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra orders probe after 18 farmers die of suspected pesticide inhalation in Yavatmal: CM Devendra Fadnavis said it was mandatory for insecticide companies to distribute protective kits with their products.
- Dalit boy slashed with a blade in Gujarat village while returning from school: His family claimed that he was attacked because his cousin had earlier lodged a complaint against upper caste men for assault.
- Myanmar beauty queen claims she was dethroned for speaking on Rohingya crisis: In a video, Miss Grand Myanmar Shwe Eain Si accuses the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army of provoking communal violence in Rakhine state.
- Foreign Secretary visits Bhutan amid reports of Chinese and Indian troops deployed at Doklam again: India had announced the disengagement of its troops from Doklam on August 29 after a prolonged, 74-day standoff.
- Be proud of low toll, Donald Trump tells hurricane-hit Puerto Rico after ‘lovely trip’: After the US president left, however, Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced that the official toll had gone from 16 to 34.
- Neeraj Tripathi appointed BHU’s interim vice chancellor after Girish Chandra Tripathi goes on leave: On Tuesday, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had confirmed that the vice chancellor had gone on indefinite leave.
- Rahul Gandhi supported anti-nationals in Delhi, says Smriti Irani: The Union minister said the Congress had deliberately stalled the Narmada project for more than 55 years.
- Court asks Tamil Nadu Speaker why no action was taken against MLAs who opposed CM during floor test: The DMK had alleged that O Panneerselvam and the others had violated the anti-defection law by voting against Edappadi Palaniswami during the floor test.
- Yahoo says all three billion of its accounts were breached in 2013 hacking incident: In December 2016, the firm had admitted to more than a billion accounts being hacked in 2013.
- Venkaiah Naidu urges Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to make Telugu compulsory for jobs in state: He was quick to add, however, that he was not against other languages and only wanted people to be proficient in their mother tongues.