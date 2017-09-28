state news

Rajasthan: Congress leader Sachin Pilot launches farmers’ march from Baran district

Meanwhile, several peasants buried themselves in neck-deep pits to protest against the acquisition of 1,350 bigha land in Nindar village near Jaipur.

by 
HT Photo

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday launched the Kisan Nyay Padyatra from Baran district, demanding a farm loan waiver and raising the minimum support price for their produce, the Hindustan Times reported. The participants will walk a 100 km and end the rally at Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s constituency at Jhalawar on Friday, October 6.

Pilot said there had been a rise in the number of farmer suicides in Rajasthan. “Only yesterday, a debt-ridden farmer in Bundi district killed himself after his paddy crop was destroyed,” The Hindu quoted Pilot as saying. “This shows that the peasants have no faith in the government’s committee.”

The state government has appointed a committee to look into waiving farm loans of up to Rs 50,000. The protesting farmers said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government’s decision was not acceptable to them.

“The Congress will compel the Rajasthan government to waive loans completely through this yatra,” Pilot added.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers on Wednesday buried themselves in neck-deep pits to protest against the acquisition of 1,350 bigha land in Nindar village near Jaipur. The farmers on October 2 dug the graves after their protest for nearly two weeks had failed to draw the state government’s attention.

“Our samadhi would continue till the time state government does not roll back its decision and announces to de-acquire our lands,” Ninder Bachao Kisan Yuva Samiti coordinator Nagendra Singh told The Times of India. In September, the Jaipur Development Authority had acquired 1,350 bigha of land in Nindar to develop housing scheme. The authorities had started acquiring land for the housing scheme in 2009.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.