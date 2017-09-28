RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, slashes economic growth forecast
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday decided to keep its interest rates unchanged.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-1 in favour of the move, which leaves the repo rate unchanged at 6% and the reverse repo rate at 5.75%. Only Ravindra Dholakia had voted in favour of a rate cut, reported Bloomberg Quint. The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI provides funds to banks.
The Central bank also slashed its growth outlook for the current year from 7.3% in August to 6.7%, though it raised its inflation forecast marginally.
“Turning to growth projections, the loss of momentum in Q1 of 2017-’18 and the first advance estimates of kharif foodgrains production are early setbacks that impart a downside to the outlook,” said the RBI. “The implementation of the GST so far also appears to have had an adverse impact, rendering prospects for the manufacturing sector uncertain in the short term. This may further delay the revival of investment activity, which is already hampered by stressed balance sheets of banks and corporates.”
At its last policy meet in August, the RBI had cut its benchmark policy rates by 25 basis points to 6% from 6.25%, as expected by a majority of economists.