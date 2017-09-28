The business wrap: RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rajnish Kumar will take over as the SBI chief from October 7, and the basic excise duty on petrol and diesel was lowered by Rs 2 per litre.
- RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, slashes economic growth forecast: The central bank said that the implementation of GST appeared to have had an ‘adverse impact’ on the manufacturing sector in the short term.
- Rajnish Kumar named SBI chairperson, to take over on October 7: He said that the present time was challenging for the banking sector, and that he hoped to take forward the work done by Arundhati Bhattacharya.
- Centre lowers basic excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre: The government expects that the move will ease the surging retail prices of fuel.
- Sensex closes 174 points up, Nifty above 9,900 after RBI keeps interest rates unchanged Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers on both indices.
- Paytm Payments Bank reports loss of Rs 30.7 crore between August 2016 and March 2017: In the same period, the company earned revenue of Rs 2.47 crore.
- Yahoo says all three billion of its accounts were breached in 2013 hacking incident: In December 2016, the firm had admitted to more than a billion accounts being hacked in 2013.
- Oppo, Louis Vuitton among five firms to open single-brand retail stores in India: The Centre approved their FDI proposals, allowing them to sell directly to consumers in India.
- GST woes will keep cash flow of small- and mid-sized firms under stress, says Crisil: The agency upgraded its rating for 817 companies and downgraded only 434.
- Demonetisation was the ‘largest money laundering scheme ever’, Arun Shourie tells NDTV: The former Union minister said the drive had helped those with black money convert it into white.
- Eight sectors related to infrastructure record 4.9% growth in August, the fastest in five months: The data is a combined measure of production in infrastructure-related industries; three sectors, however, saw a dip compared to the figures from August 2016.