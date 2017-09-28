Three Army soldiers injured in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistani troopers
Meanwhile, the Pakistani military claimed that Indian forces had targeted civilian villages along the LoC and killed two children.
Three Indian Army soldiers were injured on Wednesday after Pakistani troopers allegedly fired at them with automatic weapons and shelled mortars at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, PTI reported.
The police also reported a ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in the Laam sector.
According to a defence spokesperson, the Pakistani military started “unprovoked and indiscriminate” firing at 8.45 am on Wednesday. The Indian Army “retaliated effectively”, the official said.
Meanwhile, the media wing of the Pakistani Army claimed that Indian troops had targeted civilian villages in “unprovoked firing” along the Line of Control in the Rawalkot and Chirikot sectors, killing two children. It also said there were reports that three Indian soldiers were killed and five injured.
On Tuesday, India had summoned Pakistani Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah to lodge a “strong protest” against another alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, which led to the death of three children.
The minors had died in the state’s Poonch district after forces from across the border opened fire. The exchange of fire took place in the Kerni and Digwar sectors.
The Ministry of External Affairs had said that Pakistani forces had violated the ceasefire 503 times in 2017.