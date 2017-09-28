state news

If Modi can’t address farmers’ issues, Congress will do it in six months: Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

The Congress vice president said Modi should stop wasting the time of Indians, and start giving the youth employment opportunities as promised.

by 
PTI

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in his parliamentary constituency Amethi, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.

“If Prime Minister Modi cannot address the main issues concerning farmers and the youth, he should say so,” said Gandhi. “The Congress will come and do it in six months.” The Congress scion, who will be touring the state for three days, is scheduled to hold meetings with farmers, residents and party workers. This is his first visit to the Uttar Pradesh constituency after the Congress lost the Assembly elections in March, the Hindustan Times reported.

Gandhi attacked Modi on the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. “Unhone kaha NREGA bilkul bekar cheez hai. Kuch mahine baad baat samajh aayi aur wahi PM kehte hain ki iss yojna mein fayda hai (The PM said NREGA was useless. After a few months, he realised and praised the scheme), ” he said, according to ANI.

The Congress vice president said Modi should stop wasting the time of Indians, and start giving the youth employment opportunities as promised.

Gandhi’s tour will be followed by a visit by Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah and Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari on October 10. Last week, Gandhi was in Gujarat for a poll campaign ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

