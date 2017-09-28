Karti Chidambaram tampered with evidence on his foreign visits, CBI tells Supreme Court
The agency was justifying its lookout notice against him, which would prevent him from going abroad without permission.
Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, used his foreign visits earlier this year to tamper with evidence in a graft case, the Central Bureau of Investigation told the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The investigating agency told the court a lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram was needed to prevent this further, PTI reported.
The court was hearing Karti Chidambaram’s plea in connection with the INX Media case, challenging the CBI’s lookout notice against him. The lookout notice prevents him from travelling abroad without the CBI’s permission.
There were official records to show Karti Chidambaram had tampered with evidence on his visits abroad in May, June and July this year, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, told the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.
During the previous hearing on September 22, the CBI had justified the lookout notice by saying Chidambaram used his foreign trips to close his bank accounts.
The case pertains to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007, when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime.