‘Lonely voice from the wilderness’: India responds to Pakistan’s accusations on Kashmir at UN
Pakistan accused India of daily violation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control.
Pakistan on Tuesday warned India at the United Nations that any aggression from its side would receive a “matching and effective response”, PTI reported on Wednesday. Envoy Maleeha Lodhi accused India of “daily violation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control” to “cover up for its crimes against Kashmiri people”.
In response, Eenam Gambhir, India’s first secretary at the UN, called Islamabad “a lonely voice from the wilderness” articulating a “narrative of the past”.
Pakistan was focusing on a topic that “has not even been deliberated upon for decades” at the UN, Gambhir said, exercising her right to reply during a debate on the Report of the Secretary-General on the work of the United Nations.
Lodhi accused India of spreading terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. She also said India’s claim of having conducted surgical strikes in September 2016 along the Line of Control was false and meant to provoke conflict.
In response, Gambhir said that the Indian delegation does not wish to “waste the precious time of this august Assembly” in engaging further with such distraction.
This comes days after verbal exchanges between the two countries at the United Nations General Assembly’s 72nd session. India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had described Pakistan as “the greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity” in her address to the Assembly.