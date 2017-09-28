The big news: Modi says Centre working to reverse downward economic trend, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The RBI kept its interest rates unchanged, and a Panchkula court sent Honeypreet Insan to six-day police remand.
A look at the headlines right now:
- This is not the first time India’s GDP growth has dropped to 5.7%, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said the country had seen such a slowdown eight times under the previous government’s regime.
- RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, slashes economic growth forecast: The central bank said that the implementation of GST appeared to have had an ‘adverse impact’ on the manufacturing sector in the short term.
- Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan sent to six-day police remand: She had complained of chest pain during her interrogation.
- Catalonia will declare independence from Spain in a few days, says its leader Carles Puigdemont: He said the government would act on it at the end of the week or the beginning of the next week.
- If Modi can’t address farmers’ issues, Congress will do it in six months, says Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: The Congress vice president said Modi should stop wasting the time of Indians, and start giving the youth employment opportunities as promised.
- Madhya Pradesh government orders inquiry after claims that protesting farmers were stripped, beaten: The police in Tikamgarh detained the farmers and allegedly forced them to strip to their underwear, local Congress leaders said.
- Rajnish Kumar named SBI chairperson, to take over on October 7: Kumar said that the present time was challenging for the banking sector, and that he hoped to take forward the work done by Arundhati Bhattacharya.
- Former German actress accuses director Roman Polanski of rape: In a complaint to the Swiss Police, the woman said she was sexually assaulted in 1972 when she was 15 years old.
- Karti Chidambaram tampered with evidence on his foreign visits, CBI tells Supreme Court: The agency was justifying its lookout notice against him, which would prevent him from going abroad without permission.
- Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to three scientists for their work on cryo-electron microscopy: Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank, Richard Henderson developed a microscope technology that improves imaging and ‘revolutionises biochemistry’.