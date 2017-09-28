International News

US-Pakistan ties ‘extraordinarily important’, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

In a press conference, he also denied reports that he had wanted to resign and had called President Donald Trump a moron.

by 
Paul J Richards/AFP

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday said the country’s relationship with Pakistan was “extraordinarily important”, and that the US would work hard “at all levels” to strengthen ties.

“Pakistan is critical...to the long-term stability of the [South Asian] region,” he said, adding that the US wants a stable government in Islamabad.

This comes weeks after President Donald Trump’s tough stand against Pakistan. In August, he had blamed Islamabad of protecting terrorists and said Washington would “no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations”.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Tillerson denied that he had ever considered resigning from his post, as claimed by a news report. He also dismissed the news that he had called President Trump a “moron.”

“I have never considered leaving this post,” Tillerson said in the hastily arranged press conference.

Earlier in the day, NBC News had reported that the secretary of state had considered quitting and had called Trump a “moron”. In his press statement, Tillerson did not confirm or deny using the word, but he said he would not “deal with petty stuff like that”, calling it “petty nonsense”.

There have been speculations of disagreement between Trump and Tillerson lately. On Sunday, the president had appeared to undercut Tillerson’s views and said negotiating with North Korea on its nuclear programme would be a waste of time. Hours earlier, Tillerson had said that US authorities were in direct contact with their North Korean counterparts.

“Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!” Trump had tweeted.

On Wednesday, Tillerson defended Trump’s policy on North Korea and said the president had created international unity around a campaign to pressure Pyongyang to abandon nuclear weapons. He also said the US was now on the verge of defeating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

“He’s smart, he demands results wherever he goes,” Tillerson said, referring to Trump.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.