The big news: PM Modi says Centre trying to reverse low GDP growth, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RBI kept the interest rates unchanged, and three US and five Niger soldiers were killed in the West African nation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- This is not the first time India’s GDP growth has dropped to 5.7%, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said the country had seen such a slowdown eight times under the previous government’s regime.
- RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, slashes economic growth forecast: The central bank said that the implementation of GST appeared to have had an ‘adverse impact’ on the manufacturing sector in the short term.
- Eight soldiers on joint US, Nigerien routine patrol killed in ambush near Niger-Mali border: Officials said the attackers had come from Mali.
- Bangladesh razes over 20 boats carrying refugees from Myanmar: The local commander of the border guards said they were cracking down on human trafficking and the smuggling the methamphetamine drug.
- Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan sent to six-day police remand: She had complained of chest pain during her interrogation.
- If Modi can’t address farmers’ issues, Congress will do it in six months, says Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: The Congress vice president said Modi should stop wasting the time of Indians, and start giving the youth employment opportunities as promised.
- Madhya Pradesh government orders inquiry after claims that protesting farmers were stripped, beaten: The police in Tikamgarh detained the farmers and allegedly forced them to strip to their underwear, local Congress leaders said.
- Rajnish Kumar named SBI chairperson, to take over on October 7:Kumar said that the present time was challenging for the banking sector, and that he hoped to take forward the work done by Arundhati Bhattacharya.
- Karti Chidambaram tampered with evidence on his foreign visits, CBI tells Supreme Court: The agency was justifying its lookout notice against him, which would prevent him from going abroad without permission.
- Catalonia will declare independence from Spain in a few days, says its leader Carles Puigdemont: He said the government would act on it at the end of the week or the beginning of the next week.