The business wrap: Markets continue their slow recovery, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Richard H Thaler was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics, and people have a pessimistic perception of the economy, RBI surveys revealed.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- Sensex, Nifty end flat as market stays cautious ahead of earnings season: Shares of Coal India and Hindustan Unilever performed well on both the indices.
- Richard H Thaler awarded Nobel Prize in Economics for his contributions to behavioural economics: He is a professor of Behavioural Science and Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
- General perception of economy is in ‘pessimistic zone’, people are worried about jobs, say RBI surveys: The findings are consistent with the central bank’s decision to slash India’s growth forecast from 7.3% to 6.7%.
- Amazon files patent application for using drones to make deliveries in India: It has sought exclusive rights on multi-scale fiducials, which are black and white markers that help the drone track and locate an object.
- Air India privatisation will affect Haj flights, says government panel: The committee, which is tasked with proposing the ‘Haj Policy 2018-22’, said the minority affairs and civil aviation ministries should prepare a plan.
- Tata Teleservices prepares exit plan for close to 5,000 employees: The telecom company, which will shut its operations soon, had in September asked circle heads to leave by March 31, 2018.
- Car sales grow 7%, passenger vehicles up 11% in September: Good monsoons led to improved buying of two-wheelers in rural areas.