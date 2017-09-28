Karti Chidambaram requests Supreme Court to let him travel to Cambridge
Admitting that he had an account in the UK, Karti Chidambaram said that only he, his wife and daughter had remitted money in it.
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram appealed to the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking approval to travel to the United Kingdom between October 18 and November 13 for his daughter’s admission process at the Cambridge University, ANI reported.
Karti Chidambaram is accused of holding multiple accounts and assets abroad in connection with the INX Media case. On July 18, the Central Bureau of Investigation had issued a lookout notice against him that prevents him from travelling abroad without the investigation agency’s permission. He had approached the Supreme Court earlier challenging the lookout notice.
He told the Supreme Court that he had only one bank account in the United Kingdom’s Metro Bank, which was opened in June 2016. “This foreign bank account has not received any remittance from anyone except my wife, daughter, and myself,” he told the court, according to The Times of India. “I am a ‘politically exposed person’ and the United Kingdom has strict laws governing such people in terms of opening bank accounts.”
The court adjourned the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.
The case pertains to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007, when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime. On October 4, the CBI had alleged that he had used his foreign visits earlier this year to tamper with evidence in the graft case.