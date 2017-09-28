Amit Shah’s son files defamation case against news portal, hearing on October 11
Siddharth Varadarajan, the founding editor of ‘The Wire’, said they ‘won’t be intimidated by the Modi government’s attack on media freedom’.
Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah’s son Jay Amitbhai Shah has filed a defamation case against The Wire, its editor, owner and the author of a report about him, ANI reported on Monday. The case, filed in an Ahmedabad court, is expected to be heard on Wednesday, October 11.
The case refers to a news report, which had said that revenues of Jay Shah’s company grew massively the year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.
“The Wire won’t be intimidated by [the] Modi government’s attack on media freedom,” The Wire’s Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan said.
The article had reported the growth of Jay Shah’s company, Temple Enterprise Private Ltd, from revenues of Rs 50,000 in 2014-’15 to Rs 80.5 crore in 2015-’16. It also revealed a number of loans received by companies connected to Jay Shah, based on documents filed with the Registrar of Companies.
The Congress has used the report to as fodder to criticise the BJP. On Sunday, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be open to calling for an investigation. The party’s Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that only Jay Shah’s company rose from the ashes of the Centre’s demonetisation drive.