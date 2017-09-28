Ready to join India in efforts to maintain peace along the border, says China
Beijing’s statement comes a day after Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden visit Nathu La border post in Sikkim.
China on Monday said it was ready to join India in maintaining peace along the border areas, a day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Nathu La border post in Sikkim, PTI reported. The Union minister had interacted with People’s Liberation Army troops at the post on Sunday during her maiden visit to the border area.
“The Sikkim sector of the China-India boundary has been delimited by the historical treaty of 1890, and the Nathu La pass has been the best witness testifying to this fact,” Hua Chunying, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said. “The Chinese side is willing to jointly uphold peace and tranquility in the border areas with the Indian side on the basis of observing historical treaties and the relevant agreements and accords between the two sides.”
Beijing’s stand gains significance in the backdrop of the Doklam standoff. Chinese and Indian troops were engaged in a prolonged standoff in the Doklam area of Sikkim from June 16. India had announced the disengagement of its troops from Doklam on August 29. After that, Prime Minister Modi met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the ninth Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa group summit on September 5. The two leaders agreed that both countries should make more effort to strengthen cooperation and ensure that Doklam-like incidents do not recur.