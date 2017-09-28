Kolkata: Heavy rain disrupts road traffic, flights and train services in the city
Officials at the regional weather bureau said the depression will get stronger over 24 hours; heavy rainfall expected in Kolkata and districts nearby.
Heavy rains in Kolkata disrupted road traffic, forced a diversion and delay of flights and disrupted train services on Monday, The Hindu reported. Officials at the regional weather bureau said the rains were triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal. A depression is caused by low atmospheric pressure and results in cloudy, rainy and windy weather. It is expected to get stronger over 24 hours, and bring heavy rainfall to the city and areas nearby.
The rainfall was being caused by a deep depression that formed over the Gangetic West Bengal and the north Bay of Bengal, the meteorological department said.
Twenty flights from the Kolkata Airport were delayed on Monday, and several others were cancelled. Six trains from the Sealdah South section and four in the Howrah-Bardhaman Chord line section were cancelled, the newspaper report said.
Across the city, strong winds led to trees falling on several major roads, choking traffic. All through Monday, the city traffic department kept commuters updated about blocked and flooded roads on Twitter.
Heavy showers are expected in coastal areas of West Bengal, north Odisha and east Jharkhand, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph during the next 24 hours, NDTV reported.