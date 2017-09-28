The big news: Supreme Court bans firecrackers in NCR to assess impact, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A police officer was shot dead at the Texas Tech University, and Amit Shah’s son filed a defamation case against The Wire news portal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No sale of firecrackers in Delhi and NCR this Diwali, says Supreme Court: The apex court said it wants to assess the difference in air quality in the highly polluted region.
- Police officer shot dead at Texas Tech university, shooter at large: The university has asked those present on campus to take shelter.
- Amit Shah’s son files defamation case against news portal, hearing on October 11: Siddharth Varadarajan, the founding editor of ‘The Wire’, said they ‘won’t be intimidated by the Modi government’s attack on media freedom’.
- Supreme Court rules out forming a Special Investigation Team to look into the Panama Papers leak: Multi-Agency Group with officers from Central Board of Direct Taxes, RBI and Financial Intelligence Unit was already like an SIT, the bench said.
- Nigerian man accused of theft tied to a pole, beaten up in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar: The man was handed over to the police with injuries to his head, face and limbs.
- CPI(M) has ‘anti-national sentiments’, says Kiren Rijiju on political violence in Kerala: The Union minister of state for home said that had the Congress been in power at the Centre, President’s Rule would have been imposed in the state.
- Red Cross to cut down on its operations in Afghanistan after repeated attacks on aid workers: However, it is not yet clear how many of its 1,800 staff would be affected by the decision.
- Former Jharkhand minister arrested in connection with murder of legislator in 2008: The National Investigation Agency said Gopal Patar had conspired with Naxalites to kill Ramesh Munda.
- Suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian: Meanwhile, the forces also gunned down a top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander in Sopore.
- Heavy rain disrupts road traffic, flights and train services in Kolkata: Officials at the regional weather bureau said the depression will get stronger over 24 hours; heavy rainfall expected in Kolkata and districts nearby.