state news

Amethi Congress leader quits to join BJP a day before Amit Shah’s visit

BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath are scheduled to visit Rahul Gandhi’s constituency on Tuesday.

by 
PTI

A Congress leader from Amethi announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, PTI reported. Jang Bahadur Singh’s move comes just a day before BJP chief Amit Shah visits Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Singh was a member of the Bahujan Samj Party, from 2003 to 2007, before he joined the Congress. He said he was “saddened” by the policies of the Congress and felt “enthused by the development-oriented politics” of the BJP, the PTI report said.

“Despite having a government at the Centre for two terms, there were no significant steps to ensure development,” Singh said. “Amethi became synonymous with bad roads.” The Congress “indulged in ignoring its workers, while Smriti Irani (Union minister), despite losing the elections, showed honour towards workers,” he said. Irani lost to Gandhi in the 2014 elections, but managed to reduce his victory margin significantly.

Shah will visit Amethi on Tuesday with Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. They will address a rally and inaugurate 21 new development projects in Amethi, NDTV reported.

During his visit to the constituency last week, Gandhi had criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If Prime Minister Modi cannot address the main issues concerning farmers and the youth, he should say so,” said Gandhi. “The Congress will come and do it in six months.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.