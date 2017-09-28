Amethi Congress leader quits to join BJP a day before Amit Shah’s visit
BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath are scheduled to visit Rahul Gandhi’s constituency on Tuesday.
A Congress leader from Amethi announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, PTI reported. Jang Bahadur Singh’s move comes just a day before BJP chief Amit Shah visits Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.
Singh was a member of the Bahujan Samj Party, from 2003 to 2007, before he joined the Congress. He said he was “saddened” by the policies of the Congress and felt “enthused by the development-oriented politics” of the BJP, the PTI report said.
“Despite having a government at the Centre for two terms, there were no significant steps to ensure development,” Singh said. “Amethi became synonymous with bad roads.” The Congress “indulged in ignoring its workers, while Smriti Irani (Union minister), despite losing the elections, showed honour towards workers,” he said. Irani lost to Gandhi in the 2014 elections, but managed to reduce his victory margin significantly.
Shah will visit Amethi on Tuesday with Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. They will address a rally and inaugurate 21 new development projects in Amethi, NDTV reported.
During his visit to the constituency last week, Gandhi had criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If Prime Minister Modi cannot address the main issues concerning farmers and the youth, he should say so,” said Gandhi. “The Congress will come and do it in six months.”