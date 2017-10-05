state news

Kerala Police begin inquiry as migrant workers flee state over rumours about death threats

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured migrant workers that there is nothing to worry.

by 
PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (pictured above) on Monday assured migrant workers in the state that they were safe and those spreading rumours about danger to their lives would be brought to justice. The Kozhikode Police on Monday launched an investigation into the rumours, which have led hundreds of migrant workers to return to their home states in fear, The New Indian Express reported.

Nearly 400 migrant workers have fled the district after such messages said migrant workers from North and East India were facing death threats in Kerala, The News Minute reported.

A hotel association had lodged the complaint with the police that some WhatsApp groups had circulated fake photos and audio clips to create fear. Clips claimed that some migrants had been killed after being tortured by locals.

“[An] initial probe reveals that a few have spread the panic message after migrant labourers started leaving for their home states to celebrate Diwali and Pooja holidays,” City Police Chief S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar was quoted as saying. “Rumour mongers are making use of the situation to spread panic messages and give a new twist to it.”

An official of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association said some hotels had to shut down as no labourers were available.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Monday urged migrant labourers in the district not to panic, and said they were safe.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.