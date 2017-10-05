Four college students arrested for carrying weapons on suburban train in Chennai
Videos on social media showed boys brandishing sickles and long rods from a train, and bursting firecrackers on a station platform.
The Chennai Police on Monday arrested four college students for carrying lethal weapons on a train and creating panic, The Hindu reported. The students were arrested outside the Nemilicherry railway station after videos showing boys believed to be college students brandishing sickles and long rods from a suburban train in Chennai had gone viral.
Ambattur Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sarvesh Raj said that he had instructed special teams to check railways stations after the videos emerged. These students arrested are from Presidency College in Chennai, and claimed they did it to “show off their capabilities” as a mark of pride, the police said.
The police are still looking for students from Pachaiyappa’s College, who had allegedly posted the videos. The series of videos, originally uploaded on Facebook and shot a few days ago, showed the boys who were believed to be students hanging off trains, dragging the weapons along the platform and then waving them at the commuters standing on the platform, warning them to go back or get hurt.
Shouts of “Pachaiyappa” are also heard. The students also burst firecrackers on the platform of the Nemilicherry railway station, allegedly to celebrate rail day.
Students of Pachaiyappa’s and Presidency College, prominent institutions in Chennai, have in the past been involved in various instances of violence and rivalry.