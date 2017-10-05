Uttar Pradesh: Tourism department plans 100-metre statue of Ram in Ayodhya
The proposal is part of a plan to boost religious tourism in the town.
The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed a 100-metre “grand statue” of Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. The proposal, presented by the state’s tourism department to Governor Ram Naik, is part of a “Navya Ayodhya” plan to boost religious tourism in the town.
Principal Secretary for Tourism, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, told The Indian Express that this was a “concept proposal” and the letter to the National Green Tribunal had not been sent yet.
A “Ram Katha gallery” on the banks of the Saryu river, a multi-purpose auditorium and other public utility services are also part of the proposal. The state government has asked the Centre for Rs 195.89 crore to develop Ayodhya for religious tourism, the newspaper said.
In the presentation to the governor, Awasthi also detailed a list of events for Diwali celebrations on October 18. This included a “Deepotsav programme” where 1.71 lakh earthen lamps will be lit at Ram ki Paidi, about 2 km from the disputed site in Ayodhya, a heritage walk through the town, and a “Shobha Yatra” to show Ram’s return to Ayodhya and a symbolic coronation.
Ayodhya is also the site where the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has raged for several years now. On December 6, 1992, Hindu volunteers gathered at the site had demolished the mosque. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.
The Chief Minister Adiyanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government drew criticism last week for leaving out the 17th-century monument, which is also a World Heritage Site, from the official tourism booklet.