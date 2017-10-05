Nifty reclaims 10,000, Sensex up as markets watch second quarter results
There was uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions as companies are expected to start reporting their second quarter earnings this week.
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher on Tuesday, due to sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and positive Asian cues.
There was uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions as companies are expected to start reporting their second quarter earnings this week.
At 12.42 pm, the 30-share BSE index Sensex was up 81.36 points at 31,928.25, and the 50-share NSE index Nifty was up 24.45 points, at 10,013.20.
The top five Sensex gainers were Lupin, Reliance, Infosys, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank, while the major losers were Tata Steel, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and HDFC.
The top Nifty gainers were Lupin, UPL, Powergrid, Reliance and Infosys, while the major losers were Vedanta, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Hindustan Petroleum and ICICI Bank.
Asian shares gained on Tuesday, shrugging off losses on Wall Street. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia–Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4% in early trading.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, opening at 65.31 a dollar. At 12.42, the home currency was trading at 65.32 against the dollar.