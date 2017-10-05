The big news: Las Vegas sheriff said studying Mumbai attack helped save lives, and 9 other stories

quick reads

  1. Studying Mumbai terror attack helped Las Vegas police prevent many more deaths, says sheriff: I think the team prevented a thousand deaths, and I think it’s important for the American public to understand that, the sherrif said.
  2. Delhi Metro rides get costlier from today as new fare structure comes into effect: People travelling beyond 5 km on the Delhi Metro will have to shell out Rs 10 extra, while journeys falling in the 2-5 km distance slab will cost Rs 5 more.
  3. Uttar Pradesh tourism department plans 100-metre statue of Ram in Ayodhya: Meanwhile, a minister in the state said the Taj Mahal was rightly left out of the list of the state’s tourist attractions.
  4. DNA tests prove that second uncle got 10-year-old pregnant, say Chandigarh police: The second man was arrested last month after the baby’s DNA did not match with that of the uncle initially believed to be the father.
  5. Kerala Police begin inquiry as migrant workers flee state over rumours about death threats: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured migrant workers that there is nothing to worry.
  6. Human rights body says government’s callous attitude led to pesticide deaths in Maharashtra: It said the farmers’ right to life and livelihood was violated, as most of them relied on the government to understand how to use pesticides safely.
  7. Supreme Court rules out forming a Special Investigation Team to look into the Panama Papers leak: Multi-Agency Group with officers from Central Board of Direct Taxes, RBI and Financial Intelligence Unit was already like an SIT, the bench said.
  8. Sailor, sacked by Indian Navy after sex change, says she will move court: The Navy had sacked her for ‘breaching recruitment regulations and eligibility criteria’.
  9. IIT-Kanpur suspends 22 students for ragging juniors: Around 30 first-year students had complained that they were thrashed and abused and also forced ‘to do inhuman acts’.
  10. Japanese government liable to pay damages for Fukushima nuclear disaster, says court: The company that ran the Fukushima nuclear plant will also have to pay damages, the court ruled.
