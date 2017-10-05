The big news: Las Vegas sheriff said studying Mumbai attack helped save lives, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: Delhi Metro’s increased fares came into effect today, and Uttar Pradesh is planning to build a 100-metre Ram statue.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Studying Mumbai terror attack helped Las Vegas police prevent many more deaths, says sheriff: I think the team prevented a thousand deaths, and I think it’s important for the American public to understand that, the sherrif said.
- Delhi Metro rides get costlier from today as new fare structure comes into effect: People travelling beyond 5 km on the Delhi Metro will have to shell out Rs 10 extra, while journeys falling in the 2-5 km distance slab will cost Rs 5 more.
- Uttar Pradesh tourism department plans 100-metre statue of Ram in Ayodhya: Meanwhile, a minister in the state said the Taj Mahal was rightly left out of the list of the state’s tourist attractions.
- DNA tests prove that second uncle got 10-year-old pregnant, say Chandigarh police: The second man was arrested last month after the baby’s DNA did not match with that of the uncle initially believed to be the father.
- Kerala Police begin inquiry as migrant workers flee state over rumours about death threats: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured migrant workers that there is nothing to worry.
- Human rights body says government’s callous attitude led to pesticide deaths in Maharashtra: It said the farmers’ right to life and livelihood was violated, as most of them relied on the government to understand how to use pesticides safely.
- Supreme Court rules out forming a Special Investigation Team to look into the Panama Papers leak: Multi-Agency Group with officers from Central Board of Direct Taxes, RBI and Financial Intelligence Unit was already like an SIT, the bench said.
- Sailor, sacked by Indian Navy after sex change, says she will move court: The Navy had sacked her for ‘breaching recruitment regulations and eligibility criteria’.
- IIT-Kanpur suspends 22 students for ragging juniors: Around 30 first-year students had complained that they were thrashed and abused and also forced ‘to do inhuman acts’.
- Japanese government liable to pay damages for Fukushima nuclear disaster, says court: The company that ran the Fukushima nuclear plant will also have to pay damages, the court ruled.