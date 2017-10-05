Poll-bound Gujarat government reduces Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel by 4%
From midnight on Tuesday, petrol will cost Rs 66.53 a litre and diesel Rs 60.77 per litre, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.
The Gujarat government has decided to lower the Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel by 4% from midnight on Tuesday, PTI reported.
With this rate cut, the price of petrol will come down by Rs 2.93 to 66.53 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 2.72 to Rs 60.77 a litre in the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.
Though the state government is expected to lose around Rs 2,316 crore annually because of this, “we have taken this decision in the interest of people,” Rupani said. Gujarat is expected to go to polls by the end of the year.
Rupani’s announcement comes days after the Centre had asked all state governments to cut the Value Added Tax, an additional state levy, on fuel by 5%. “We urge states to take responsibility just like the Centre did, in direction of consumer interest,” Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had said.
Since states were the ultimate beneficiaries of taxes on petrol and diesel, they should share the responsibility of providing relief to consumers, he had said on October 4.
A day earlier, the Centre had decided to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2. The decision is expected to help cushion the impact of rising crude oil prices on retail petrol and diesel prices, a government release had said. The government, however, expects an extra revenue loss of Rs 13,000 crore in the remaining financial year because of the reduction.