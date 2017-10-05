Assembly elections

Rahul Gandhi picks on GST, employment generation as he continues campaigning in Gujarat

The Congress leader claimed India has been ‘giving jobs to the Chinese’.

by 
Twitter/Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the government’s implementation of the Goods and Services Tax at an event in Gujarat ahead of the elections. “In spite of our request to the Centre, they are charging rates of over 18% under the GST... They should revert to the 18% tax slab,” Firstpost reported him as saying.

Gandhi said that fuel prices should come under the GST too, adding that the inflationary impact of the tax would soon be felt, The Hindu reported. The Congress leader claimed that smaller businesses had suffered big losses because of higher taxes coupled with demonetisation. He also said the ruling government has not focused on generating employment. “When you take selfies, we see the phone is ‘made in China’. This means we are giving jobs to the Chinese,” he said.

Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of being oppressive towards women. “They think that as long as a woman stays quiet, it’s fine, but the moment she speaks up, we should silence them,” Gandhi said, though he did not refer to any specific incidents.

He also called Jay Shah, son of BJP President Amit Shah, the “icon of Start-up India” and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on a recent news report about Jay Shah’s company, ANI reported. The news report had on Sunday claimed that the company’s revenues increased massively the year after Modi’s government came to power at the Centre.

“The chowkidaar [security guard] of India is quiet, he does not like to speak on such things,” Gandhi said about Modi at a public meeting in Vadodara. On Monday, Gandhi had said Shah’s company had risen “from [the] ashes” of demonetisation, even as other businesses suffered.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.