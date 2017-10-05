At least 300 schoolchildren hospitalised in Shamli after suspected chemical leak from sugar mill
Students complained of burning eyes, breathlessness and nausea reportedly after inhaling fumes from garbage being treated at a nearby plant.
Around 300 students were taken ill after a suspected chemical leak from a nearby sugar mill in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the children – students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir and Saraswati Junior High School – inhaled fumes of a chemical that was used to treat garbage at the plant.
The students were taken to district and private hospitals after they complained of burning eyes, breathlessness, nausea and stomach ache. Some, reports said, had fainted. Most of the children were sent home after first aid, said Shamli Chief Medical Officer Dr Raj Kumar, according to Manorama.
Shamli is the state’s sugar and jaggery manufacturing hub.
Some have accused the sugar mill of negligence. Authorities of the factory reportedly paid no heed to complaints against pollutants including waste water and stench discharged from the mill.
Shamli District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said the cause of the incident has not been ascertained yet, though authorities have not ruled out an accidental chemical leak from the nearby sugar factory, The Indian Express reported.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered the commissioner of Saharanpur to look into the incident and asked the district magistrate and all local officers to help the affected children.