By 2022, Uttar Pradesh will be developed like Gujarat, says Amit Shah in Amethi

The BJP chief criticised Congress and Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Amethi, for not bringing growth to the region.

by 
PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah on Tuesday criticised Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and his party for not bringing growth to Uttar Pradesh.

“Narendra Modiji, even after not getting the desired results, never abandoned Amethi,” Shah said during his rally in Amethi, Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency. “Three generations of the Congress were voted to power in Amethi. And you, Rahul baba, ask us what we did in three years?”

His statements appeared to be a response to Gandhi’s remarks from last week that the Congress would address concerns in the region if the BJP and the prime minister could not. “If Prime Minister Modi cannot address the main issues concerning farmers and the youth, he should say so,” Gandhi had said during his rally in Amethi. “The Congress will come and do it in six months.”

Shah said there were two models of growth in Amethi – the “Gandhi-Nehru model” and the “Modi model”. “Three generations of Gandhis abandoned Amethi,” the BJP chief said. “But the Modi model means 24x7 electricity for all households. By 2022, Uttar Pradesh will be developed like Gujarat.”

On Tuesday, Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated 21 new development projects in the state.

“I have come here because I want the people of Amethi to embrace development,” Shah said. “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi: you have been an MP for so long. Why does Amethi not have a collector’s office or Akashvani FM radio till now?”

Before Shah’s speech, Irani and Adityanath also addressed the crowd.

