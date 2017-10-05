Microsoft says it will not develop new features for Windows phones any more
There were too few users for most developers to invest in building new apps, a top executive said.
Software giant Microsoft is no longer developing new features or hardware for its Windows phones, said Joe Belfiore, head of the Windows 10 unit at the company. He himself has switched to another operating system now, he said in a series of tweets on Sunday.
Microsoft tried to pay developers to build apps for the Windows Mobile platform, but there were too few users for them to invest in it, Belfiore said.
Belfiore was responding to questions on Twitter about whether he would advise users to stick with Windows 10 Mobile. He said that Microsoft would continue to support the “many companies” that had adopted the platform, but he had already switched his platform to get better diversity of apps and hardware.
“Of course we’ll continue to support the platform...bug fixes, security updates, etc, but building new features or hardware is not the focus,” he added.
The Windows Mobile platform accounted for only 0.03% of the global market between April and June, the BBC reported, citing research firm International Data Corporation. Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, had said in September that he has switched to an Android phone.