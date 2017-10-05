National News

Sunanda Pushkar death: Court asks police to hand over possession of suite to hotel by October 16

The Patiala House Court also directed the police to file a compliance report on its earlier order to unseal the room where Pushkar was found dead.

by 
The Hotel Leela Palace where Sunanda Pushkar was found dead. | IANS

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to hand over the possession of the room, where Sunanda Pushkar’s body was found, to Hotel Leela Palace authorities by October 16, ANI reported. The court also asked the police to file a compliance report on its earlier order to unseal the room. The police have asked for three more days to unseal the suite.

The Delhi Police has sought more time to keep the room sealed, saying that a forensic report on the samples collected from the spot was still awaited. Sunanda Pushkar, the wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in room 345 of Hotel Leela Palace in the Capital on January 17, 2014.

The court said that if the police fail to file the report, a senior police officer will have to appear in person to explain the reason. Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh listed the matter for further hearing on October 16.

On July 21, the Patiala House Court first ordered unsealing the suite, saying that the hotel had borne huge financial loss because the room was locked for more than three years. On September 21, the Delhi High Court ordered the city police to file the final chargesheet in the case within eight weeks.

The Delhi High Court and the Patiala House Court have repeatedly reprimanded the police for the delay in investigation. On September 4, the Patiala court had criticised the police for its “lethargic attitude” in the investigation, and asked the deputy commissioner of police to explain why they should get more time to complete the investigation.

