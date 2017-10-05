quick reads

The business wrap: Gujarat, Maharashtra slash VAT on fuel prices, and six other top stories

Other headlines: Sebi told SC that the Sahara Group was obstructing the auction of its Aamby Valley project, and PepsiCo Chairman Shivakumar has stepped down.

A look at the headlines in the sector:

  1. Gujarat, Maharashtra cut Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel, effective midnight: Poll-bound Gujarat cut VAT on the fuels by 4%, while Maharashtra lowered the prices by Rs 2 and Re 1 per litre.  
  2. Sahara is obstructing the auction of its Aamby Valley project, Sebi tells Supreme Court: The court had earlier ordered that the property be attached and sold in order to recover dues worth Rs 24,000 crore from Sahara.  
  3. PepsiCo Chairman Shivakumar resigns, to join Aditya Birla Group: Ahmed El Sheikh, the senior vice president and general manager for PepsiCo Egypt and Jordan, will take over the post.  
  4. Delhi Metro rides to get costlier from today as new fare structure comes into effect: People travelling beyond 5 km on the metro will have to pay Rs 10 extra, while journeys falling in the 2-5 km distance slab will cost Rs 5 more.  
  5. Nifty reclaims 10,000, Sensex ends 77 points up as markets await second-quarter results: There was uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions as companies are expected to start reporting their July-September earnings this week.  
  6. Microsoft says it will not develop new features for Windows phones any more: There were too few users for most developers to invest in building new apps, a top executive said.  
  7. Supreme Court rules out forming a Special Investigation Team to look into the Panama Papers leak: A Multi-Agency Group with officers from Central Board of Direct Taxes, RBI and Financial Intelligence Unit was already like an SIT, the bench said.  
Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

