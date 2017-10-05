Karti Chidambaram is not a ‘fugitive of justice’, lawyer Kapil Sibal tells Supreme Court

Karti Chidambaram is not a “fugitive of justice”, his lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, ANI reported. Sibal said that though Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, had travelled to a foreign country, he had also come back to India.

He made the arguments at the Supreme Court during a hearing in the INX media case. The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board approvals granted to INX media in 2007 to receive funds worth Rs 305 crore from abroad. Karti Chidambaram is accused of holding multiple accounts and assets abroad.

On Monday, Karti Chidambaram had told the Supreme Court that he had only one account in the United Kingdom’s Metro Bank and one property in that country. He had said that the account was opened in June 2016, and only his wife and daughter had accessed it besides him.

In October, the Central Bureau of Investigation had alleged that Karti Chidambaram had used his foreign visits earlier this year to tamper with evidence in the corruption case.

Sibal alleged that the Centre had pressured the foreign bank to close Karti Chidambaram’s account, because of which he had to withdraw the money during his last visit to the UK.

The CBI, on Tuesday, demanded that the Supreme Court peruse the documents it had submitted in a sealed envelope. The court agreed to examine the papers to ascertain whether they were relevant to the case, ANI reported.

In July, the CBI had issued a lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram, preventing him from travelling abroad without the investigating agency’s permission. He had approached the Supreme Court earlier challenging the notice.

On Monday, Karti Chidambaram had requested the Supreme Court to allow him to travel to the UK between October 18 and November 13 for his daughter’s admission to Cambridge University.