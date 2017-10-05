No firecracker shops allowed in Maharashtra’s residential areas, rules Bombay High Court
The order comes a day after the Supreme Court banned the sale of crackers during Diwali in Delhi-NCR.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ruled that firecracker shops cannot be set up in residential areas in Maharashtra, PTI reported. The bench asked the civic bodies to ensure strict compliance of the rules related to the storage of small explosive devices.
The division bench headed by Justice VM Kanade said the shops should ideally be set up in open spaces to minimise the damage caused in case of any accidents. “Shops where firecrackers are stored should not be located in residential areas,” it said.
The order comes a day after the Supreme Court banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region until November 1.
“It is a common knowledge that there is a large demand for firecrackers,” the High Court said, according to PTI. “There is nothing wrong with businessmen taking advantage of this demand and taking efforts to supply firecrackers. However, they have to ensure safety regulations are strictly adhered to while storing the same.”
The High Court also expressed its concern over incidents of explosions in factories and shops where firecrackers are stored. The bench said it was important to learn from the previous incidents of fire mishaps, such as the blaze at a Make In India event in Mumbai in February 2016, or the fire caused by crackers in a temple in Kerala’s Kollam district last year. “It is unfortunate that in India we become active only when some incident occurs. Once the frenzy around the incident is over all work stops,” it said.