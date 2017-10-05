Hadiya’s alleged conversion: All inter-faith marriages can’t be termed love jihad, says Kerala HC
Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government for denying an inquiry by the NIA into the case.
All inter-faith marriages cannot be considered to be cases of love jihad, the Kerala High Court said on Tuesday. The court was hearing the Hadiya case – in which a Hindu woman was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim man.
On October 7, the Kerala government told the Supreme Court that an investigation by the NIA was not needed in the case as the state police was efficient enough to carry out the inquiry.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala for denying an inquiry by the NIA into the Hadiya case. “Is it fair or right for the Kerala government to move the Supreme Court to say that you don’t allow the NIA, we are doing our job?” Prasad told reporters. “Is it doing its job?”
Hadiya, formerly Akhila Ashokan, converted to Islam and married Shafin Jahan in 2016. In May, the Kerala High Court had annulled the marriage, acting on a petition filed by her father, who claimed that Muslim organisations planned to take her abroad to get her to join the Islamic State group. The High Court moved Hadiya to her father Ashokan’s house in Kottayam district, where she has since been confined. In August, the Supreme Court had directed the NIA to take over the probe after her husband challenged the High Court’s ruling.
On October 3, the Supreme Court had questioned the Kerala High Court’s decision to annul the marriage, and questioned the legality of the woman’s father keeping her in his custody for the past several months.