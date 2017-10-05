The big news: Amit Shah, Smriti Irani take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The accused in Mumbai lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha’s murder was arrested, and IMF reduced India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.7% for 2017-’18.
A look at the headlines right now:
- By 2022, Uttar Pradesh will be developed like Gujarat, says Amit Shah in Amethi: Congress Vice President who is campaigning in Gujarat said the party’s defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to the BJP had “drilled sense” into them.
- Mumbai Police arrest security guard convicted of murdering lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha: Sajjad Mogul, who was sentenced to life in the case in 2014, had been absconding since he jumped parole in June 2016.
- IMF reduces India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.7% for 2017-’18: The international organisation said demonetisation and the uncertainty around GST have slowed down the pace.
- No firecracker shops allowed in Maharashtra’s residential areas, rules Bombay High Court: The order comes a day after the Supreme Court banned the sale of crackers during Diwali in Delhi-NCR.
- IIT-Kanpur suspends 22 students for ragging juniors: Around 30 first-year students had complained that they were beaten and abused and forced ‘to do inhuman acts’.
- Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in December, says chief election commissioner: Achal Kumar Jyoti said the poll panel was assessing whether there was a need to conduct the state polls in two phases.
- WHO begins ‘second-largest oral cholera vaccination drive ever’ in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh: The UN agency said over 10,000 cases of diarrhoea had been reported and treated in the last week.
- Suspected militants attacked Indian Army camp in Arunachal Pradesh, says defence spokesperson: They fired from small firearms and lobbed a grenade at the Army Company Operating Base, said Colonel Chiranjeet Konwar.
- Court asks Delhi police to hand over possession of suite to hotel by October 16 in Sunanda Pushkar death case: The Patiala House Court had earlier criticised the Delhi Police for its ‘lethargic attitude’ and had asked why it needed more time to investigate her death.
- After ‘Beauty and the Beast’, Disney to bring ‘Aladdin’ musical to India: Auditions for the Indian version have begun.