The big news: Amit Shah, Smriti Irani take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The accused in Mumbai lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha’s murder was arrested, and IMF reduced India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.7% for 2017-’18.

IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. By 2022, Uttar Pradesh will be developed like Gujarat, says Amit Shah in Amethi: Congress Vice President who is campaigning in Gujarat said the party’s defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to the BJP had “drilled sense” into them. 
  2. Mumbai Police arrest security guard convicted of murdering lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha: Sajjad Mogul, who was sentenced to life in the case in 2014, had been absconding since he jumped parole in June 2016.   
  3. IMF reduces India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.7% for 2017-’18: The international organisation said demonetisation and the uncertainty around GST have slowed down the pace.  
  4. No firecracker shops allowed in Maharashtra’s residential areas, rules Bombay High Court: The order comes a day after the Supreme Court banned the sale of crackers during Diwali in Delhi-NCR.   
  5. IIT-Kanpur suspends 22 students for ragging juniors: Around 30 first-year students had complained that they were beaten and abused and forced ‘to do inhuman acts’.
  6. Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in December, says chief election commissioner: Achal Kumar Jyoti said the poll panel was assessing whether there was a need to conduct the state polls in two phases.   
  7. WHO begins ‘second-largest oral cholera vaccination drive ever’ in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh: The UN agency said over 10,000 cases of diarrhoea had been reported and treated in the last week.  
  8. Suspected militants attacked Indian Army camp in Arunachal Pradesh, says defence spokesperson: They fired from small firearms and lobbed a grenade at the Army Company Operating Base, said Colonel Chiranjeet Konwar. 
  9. Court asks Delhi police to hand over possession of suite to hotel by October 16 in Sunanda Pushkar death case: The Patiala House Court had earlier criticised the Delhi Police for its ‘lethargic attitude’ and had asked why it needed more time to investigate her death.   
  10. After ‘Beauty and the Beast’, Disney to bring ‘Aladdin’ musical to India: Auditions for the Indian version have begun. 
