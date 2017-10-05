National News

BJP Yuva Morcha files complaint against Ramchandra Guha for comments on Gauri Lankesh murder

It said that the historian had made allegations against the Sangh Parivar without any proof.

by 
SAM PANTHAKY/AFP

The Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha in Bengaluru on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against historian and writer Ramchandra Guha for alleging that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh may have been involved in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, ANI reported.

The BJP Yuva Morcha said Guha had made allegations against the Sangh Parivar without any proof, and added that the investigation in the murder case was yet to be completed, The Hindu reported. “This accusation not only amounts to illegal interference in the course of justice, but is also highly defamatory with ulterior motive,” BJP Yuva Morcha Secretary Sankeeth Thady said in a statement, according to the English daily.

On September 11, Karunakar Khasale, the Karnataka state secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha had sent a legal notice to Guha pertaining to an interview he gave to Scroll.in. In the interview, Guha was quoted saying, “It is very likely that her murderers came from the same Sangh Parivar from which the murderers of Dabholkar, Pansare and Kalburgi came.”

The legal notice also referred to an article Guha wrote in the Hindustan Times in which he said: “Even if the BJP or the RSS is not directly involved in this and similar murders, there is little question that the ruling dispensation has enabled a climate of hate and suspicion that makes such targeted killings of writers and scholars possible”.

Lankesh, a journalist who was known for her strident views against right-wing politics, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5. Her killing had sparked protests around the country, and was seen by many as another in a spate of attacks that have targeted activists and writers critical of right-wing politics.

