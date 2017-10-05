North Korean hackers stole US-South Korea war plans, says Seoul lawmaker

North Korean hackers have stolen hundreds of classified military documents from South Korea, including wartime operational plans involving its ally, the United States, a Seoul legislator alleged on Wednesday.

Rhee Cheol-hee, a lawmaker for the ruling Democratic party, said the hackers broke into the South’s military network in September 2016 and gained access to 235 gigabytes of sensitive data, the Chosun Ilbo daily reported. The South Korean defence ministry has so far refused to comment about the allegation.

Among the leaked documents was Operational Plans 5015, for use in case of war with the North. It includes procedures for “decapitation” attacks on leader Kim Jong-un [pictured above], the paper quoted Rhee as saying.

In May, an investigative team inside the defense ministry announced the hack was carried out by North Korea, but did not disclose what kind of information was taken. Pyongyang denied responsibility for the cyber attacks in reports published in its state media.

Rhee said 80% of the hacked data has not yet been identified, but said none of the information was expected to have compromised the South Korean military as it was not top classified intelligence, Rhee said, according to a Reuters report.

Rhee said the hack was made possible because of “a simple mistake”, after a connector jack linking the military’s intranet to the internet had not been eliminated after maintenance work.

In Washington, the Pentagon said it was aware of the media reports but would not comment on the breach. “Although I will not comment on intelligence matters or specific incidents related to cyber intrusion, I can assure you we are confident in the security of our operation plans and our ability to deal with any threat from North Korea,” Pentagon spokesperson Colonel Robert Manning told reporters.