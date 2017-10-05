The big news: Two soldiers and 2 militants killed in Bandipora encounter, and 9 other top stories

quick reads

Two soldiers and 2 militants killed in Bandipora encounter

Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi's silence over reports about Amit Shah's son, and the Bombay HC banned firecracker shops in residential areas.

  1. Two soldiers, two militants killed in Bandipora encounter: The incident occurred when security officials surrounded Paribal village in Hajin area after intelligence inputs said militants were hiding in the area.  
  2. Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on reports about Amit Shah’s son: The BJP President criticised Gandhi in Amethi.
  3. No firecracker shops allowed in Maharashtra’s residential areas, says Bombay High Court: The bench rejected two petitions filed by firecracker associations in Mumbai.
  4. Catalonia signs and suspends declaration of independence, says it’s time for dialogue to ease tension: The Spanish deputy prime minister, however, dismissed the Catalan’s leader’s call for talks.  
  5. North Korean hackers stole US-South Korea war plans, says Seoul lawmaker: Rhee Cheol-hee said the hackers broke into the South’s military network in September 2016 and gained access to 235 GB of sensitive data.
  6. IMF reduces India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.7% for 2017-’18: The international organisation said demonetisation and the uncertainty around GST have slowed down the pace. 
  7. Donald Trump challenges US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to an IQ test: The president’s comments came after Tillerson had reportedly called him a ‘moron’ at a July 20 meeting.  
  8. Four men in police uniform allegedly rape schoolgirl in Odisha’s Koraput district: Villagers blocked National Highway-26 near Kunduli to demand the arrest of the accused.  
  9. BJP Yuva Morcha files complaint against Ramchandra Guha for comments on Gauri Lankesh murder: It said that the historian had made allegations against the Sangh Parivar without any proof.  
  10. Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in December, says chief election commissioner: Achal Kumar Jyoti said the poll panel was assessing whether there was a need to conduct the state polls in two phases.       
