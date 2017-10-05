The big news: Two soldiers and 2 militants killed in Bandipora encounter, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi’s silence over reports about Amit Shah’s son, and the Bombay HC banned firecracker shops in residential areas.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two soldiers, two militants killed in Bandipora encounter: The incident occurred when security officials surrounded Paribal village in Hajin area after intelligence inputs said militants were hiding in the area.
- Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on reports about Amit Shah’s son: The BJP President criticised Gandhi in Amethi.
- No firecracker shops allowed in Maharashtra’s residential areas, says Bombay High Court: The bench rejected two petitions filed by firecracker associations in Mumbai.
- Catalonia signs and suspends declaration of independence, says it’s time for dialogue to ease tension: The Spanish deputy prime minister, however, dismissed the Catalan’s leader’s call for talks.
- North Korean hackers stole US-South Korea war plans, says Seoul lawmaker: Rhee Cheol-hee said the hackers broke into the South’s military network in September 2016 and gained access to 235 GB of sensitive data.
- IMF reduces India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.7% for 2017-’18: The international organisation said demonetisation and the uncertainty around GST have slowed down the pace.
- Donald Trump challenges US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to an IQ test: The president’s comments came after Tillerson had reportedly called him a ‘moron’ at a July 20 meeting.
- Four men in police uniform allegedly rape schoolgirl in Odisha’s Koraput district: Villagers blocked National Highway-26 near Kunduli to demand the arrest of the accused.
- BJP Yuva Morcha files complaint against Ramchandra Guha for comments on Gauri Lankesh murder: It said that the historian had made allegations against the Sangh Parivar without any proof.
- Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in December, says chief election commissioner: Achal Kumar Jyoti said the poll panel was assessing whether there was a need to conduct the state polls in two phases.