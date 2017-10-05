After series-levelling win over India, rock thrown at Australian team bus in Guwahati

A rock shattered a window on the Australian cricket team’s bus as they returned to their hotel after the series-levelling win over India in the second Twenty20 international, batsman Aaron Finch tweeted on Wednesday.

The incident is the second in two months, after Cricket Australia said in September that the team’s bus window was broken by a “small rock or stone” in Chittagong, Bangladesh after a Test match.

“Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!,” Finch tweeted after the win in Guwahati.

The photo he posted on Twitter showed a shattered window pane with a large hole.

Cricket Australia’s news site cricket.com.au said no-one was hurt and nobody was sitting in the seat next to the window when it was broken by the rock “believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball”.

But the website added that the Australian players were “understandably shaken up by the incident”.

A CA spokesman told AFP “local authorities are investigating and we are satisfied with the levels of security provided”.

The governing body said after the Chittagong incident that it was comfortable with security in Bangladesh.

The final T20 game will be played in Hyderabad on Friday