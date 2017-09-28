Corruption charges

Solar scam: Kerala government orders fresh investigation against former CM Oommen Chandy

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said authorities would register a vigilance case against the accused.

by 

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to initiate a criminal and vigilance investigation against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (pictured above), his cabinet colleagues and other party leaders in the multi-crore solar scam case, IANS reported.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a fresh inquiry will be conducted under the anti-corruption law. He made the announcements based on recommendations submitted by the Justice Sivaraman Commission in September.

This commission was set up four years ago to investigate the allegations that Chandy and other Congress ministers took large amounts of money and sexual favours to set up a solar panel firm.

Chandy’s cabinet colleagues Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Aryadan Mohammed and former Congress legislators Thampanoor Ravi and Benny Behanan will also be investigated.

On October 7, a Bengaluru court had acquitted Chandy for lack of evidence in a private complaint, filed by an industrialist, in connection with the case. The industrialist had alleged that Chandy took money from him to allow the setting up of a solar panel firm.

Solar panel scam case

The two accused in the scam, Biju Radhakrishnan and his partner Saritha Nair, allegedly duped investors of lakhs of rupees after promising to install solar panels for them. However, once they received the money, they would disappear. They were arrested in October 2013 and sentenced to three years in jail on December 16, 2016.

In his defence, Chandy had claimed that the liquor lobby had started this as a conspiracy against him after the state decided to close down bars in Kerala.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.