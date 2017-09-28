quick reads

The big news: Supreme Court says sex with minor even after marriage is rape, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Two militants and two IAF officers died in the Bandipora encounter, and the new Economic Advisory Council will meet for the first time today.

Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Sex with a minor is rape even after marriagesays Supreme Court: The court read down an exception to the law that protected a man from having sex with his underage wife. 
  2. Two Air Force personnel, two militants killed in Bandipora encounter: The incident occurred when security officials surrounded Paribal village in Hajin area after intelligence inputs said militants were hiding in the area. 
  3. Narendra Modi’s new Economic Advisory Council to hold its first meeting today: The panel was formed after the government’s GST and demonetisation drive drew widespread criticism and were blamed for India’s economic slowdown. 
  4. Stressed assets of Indian banks at all-time high of Rs 9.5 lakh crore at June-end, Reuters reported: The growth in bad loans, however, slowed to 4.5% in January-June, compared with 5.8% in the preceding six months, RBI data showed.
  5. Kerala government orders fresh investigation against former CM Oommen Chandy in solar panel scam case: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said authorities would register a vigilance case against the accused.
  6. After series-levelling win over India, rock thrown at Australian team bus in Guwahati: Aaron Finch tweeted a photo showing a shattered window pane with a large hole in the team bus. 
  7. Child and adolescent obesity has increased ten-fold across the globe, says WHO report: India had more than half of the world’s underweight children in 2016.
  8. Sushma Swaraj assures Russian man of help after a locked ATM card forces him to beg: The police said they gave Evangelin some money to visit the Russian Consulate in Chennai after they were alerted by devotees visiting the Kancheepuram temple.  
  9. Court extends police custody of Honeypreet Insan by three days: Last week, the police had said they would ask for an extension of remand if she did not cooperate with the investigation.  
  10. Panel to be formed to study reason behind Delhi metro fare hike, DMRC’s financial situation: A resolution was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.  
