The big news: Supreme Court says sex with minor even after marriage is rape, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two militants and two IAF officers died in the Bandipora encounter, and the new Economic Advisory Council will meet for the first time today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sex with a minor is rape even after marriage, says Supreme Court: The court read down an exception to the law that protected a man from having sex with his underage wife.
- Two Air Force personnel, two militants killed in Bandipora encounter: The incident occurred when security officials surrounded Paribal village in Hajin area after intelligence inputs said militants were hiding in the area.
- Narendra Modi’s new Economic Advisory Council to hold its first meeting today: The panel was formed after the government’s GST and demonetisation drive drew widespread criticism and were blamed for India’s economic slowdown.
- Stressed assets of Indian banks at all-time high of Rs 9.5 lakh crore at June-end, Reuters reported: The growth in bad loans, however, slowed to 4.5% in January-June, compared with 5.8% in the preceding six months, RBI data showed.
- Kerala government orders fresh investigation against former CM Oommen Chandy in solar panel scam case: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said authorities would register a vigilance case against the accused.
- After series-levelling win over India, rock thrown at Australian team bus in Guwahati: Aaron Finch tweeted a photo showing a shattered window pane with a large hole in the team bus.
- Child and adolescent obesity has increased ten-fold across the globe, says WHO report: India had more than half of the world’s underweight children in 2016.
- Sushma Swaraj assures Russian man of help after a locked ATM card forces him to beg: The police said they gave Evangelin some money to visit the Russian Consulate in Chennai after they were alerted by devotees visiting the Kancheepuram temple.
- Court extends police custody of Honeypreet Insan by three days: Last week, the police had said they would ask for an extension of remand if she did not cooperate with the investigation.
- Panel to be formed to study reason behind Delhi metro fare hike, DMRC’s financial situation: A resolution was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.