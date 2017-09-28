Delhi: Two arrested for duping Amazon of 166 phones and Rs 52 lakh
Shivam Chopra had ordered expensive cellphones on the e-commerce website and then claimed refunds alleging he had empty received empty boxes.
The Delhi Police have arrested two men for cheating e-commerce firm Amazon of 166 mobile phones and more than Rs 50 lakh between April and May, PTI reported on Tuesday.
Shivam Chopra ordered expensive phones on Amazon and then claimed refunds alleging that he received empty boxes. He would then sell those phones on other e-commerce websites or at the Gaffar Market in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the police said.
The other accused, Sachin Jain, helped Chopra by providing him nearly 150 pre-activated SIM cards to place the orders. He owns a small store.
Amazon had filed a complaint in June against an individual who used 141 phone numbers and 48 customer accounts to order 166 phones and then sought a refund for each phone, the police said. The accused had paid for the phones in the form of gift cards, according to the complaint.
The police said Chopra provided fake addresses in his locality. When a delivery person would call him after being unable to find the address, Chopra would ask him to come to a place nearby and collect the phone from the delivery boy. Later, he would call the Amazon India customer care and complain that he had received an empty box and claim a refund.
A case was registered against Chopra in August and he was arrested on October 6 with help from the Amazon delivery boys as well as the mobile numbers that were used to place the orders. Chopra led the police to Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Milind Dumbere was quoted as saying by PTI.
The police seized 19 mobile phones, Rs 12 lakh in cash, 40 bank passbooks and cheques from Chopra’s house.