Former Trinamool leader Mukul Roy resigns from Rajya Sabha and all party posts
Speculation has been rife that the former Union minister may join the BJP or start a party of his own.
Former Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy on Wednesday resigned from the Rajya Sabha and all party posts, PTI reported. On September 25, the party had suspended him for six years for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.
In his letter submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Roy said he was quitting the Upper House with “deep pain in my heart”. He said everyone in the Trinamool Congress should be treated as comrades, and “not servants”. “But one-man parties do not work like that,” he said, according to PTI.
Roy, the former Union railway minister, was removed as party general secretary in 2015, after he was on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s radar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.
There has been speculation that Roy may join the Bharatiya Janata Party or that he will form a new political outfit. Roy has, however, neither confirmed not denied joining the BJP. On Monday, he had met West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Hindustan Times reported. He had also met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last week.
On Tuesday, when asked about his ties with BJP leaders, he had said, “I am very comfortable talking to them.”