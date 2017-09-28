Rabri Devi fails to appear before Enforcement Directorate in Railways hotel tender case again
The agency has now summoned her on October 16.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into a railway hotels corruption case, PTI reported. The investigating agency has now summoned Rabri Devi, the wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on October 16.
The case dates back to 2006, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister. The Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case against the Yadav family in connection with the case on July 27. Prior to that, the CBI had raided more than 12 locations, including the homes of Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri.
Devi has missed two previous summons in the case. The Enforcement Directorate had recently questioned her son and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav for nearly nine hours.
The Central Bureau of Investigation had also questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav after issuing repeated summons. The agency had alleged irregularities in the tenders allotted to private company Sujata Hotels in 2006 to develop and maintain the railways’ heritage BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri. The CBI claimed that, in exchange, Yadav had received a two-acre plot in Patna, where a mall is being built.