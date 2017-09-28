Kerala: RSS worker attacked, bombs hurled at BJP office in separate incidents in Kannur

A group of unidentified people attacked a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker in Kerala’s Kannur district on Tuesday evening, PTI reported. In a separate incident, bombs were hurled at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in the district, the police said.

Auto driver KM Suresh sustained injuries to his head and legs after he was dragged out of his vehicle and beaten up with iron rods in Thalassery, according to NDTV. Doctors have said that his condition is stable.

“We have sent a police team to the hospital where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist is admitted to see if he has been able to identify any of the attackers,” the district’s Police Chief G Siva Vikram said. “Prima facie, we are probing this as a case of a political attack.”

In another incident, bombs were hurled at the Bharatiya Janata Party office at Pattayam in Kannur late on Tuesday night, but no one was injured, the police said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the attack, ANI reported. The area’s Committee President for the Bharatiya Janata Party, K Ajeesh, has registered a case.

The attacks came hours after two swords, seven iron rods and a knife were recovered near the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Kannur. The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had hidden the cache of arms to malign the party, NDTV reported.

The attacks come days after the Bharatiya Janata Party launched the Jana Raksha Yatra from Kannur blaming the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the political violence in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah had held Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directly responsible for the attacks. While leading a march in Delhi on October 8, Shah said “politics of violence” is in the nature of communists.