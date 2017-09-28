The big news: Salaries for university, college teachers revised, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Anupam Kher was appointed the new FTII chairman, and the Supreme Court ruled that sex with minor even after marriage was rape.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cabinet approves revised salaries for university, college teachers under 7th Pay Commission: Around 7.58 lakh academic staff will benefit from this revision.
- Anupam Kher is the new FTII chairman: The Bollywood actor succeeds BJP leader Gajendra Chauhan, whose term at the Pune institute ended in March.
- Sex with a minor is rape even after marriage, says Supreme Court: The court read down an exception to the law that protected a man from having sex with his underage wife.
- Centre says it collected 15.8% more direct tax in April-September than corresponding period in 2016: The Finance Ministry said advance tax collection for the same months was Rs 1.77 lakh crore.
- Former Trinamool leader Mukul Roy resigns from Rajya Sabha and all party posts: Speculation has been rife that the former Union minister may join the BJP or start a party of his own.
- At least 17 killed in California wildfires, new outbreaks expected because of dry weather: Cooler temperature, lower wind intensity and fog had allowed firefighters to conduct rescue operations on Tuesday.
- Bombay High Court refuses to lift ban on bullock cart races in Maharashtra: The state government argued that it had made amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to ensure animals participating in the races are not hurt.
- Ahmedabad court adjourns Jay Shah’s case against news portal after his lawyer fails to appear: Yashwant Sinha said the BJP had lost the ‘moral high ground’ since the news report had come to fore.
- Pune’s Kayani Bakery, two other restaurants asked to shut down, The Times of India reported: The cantonment board said all three eateries were running without trade licences since 2006.
- Railways forms panel to investigate delay in issuing tender for new Elphinstone Road foot overbridge: The committee is expected to submit its report within three months.