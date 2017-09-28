Aarushi murder case: Allahabad High Court to deliver verdict on her parents’ appeal today

The Allahabad High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, the dentist couple who were convicted in 2013 for killing their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi and their household help Hemraj in Noida. The couple have challenged their conviction in the case.

The couple was sentenced to life in prison by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ghaziabad in November 2013. Apart from the murders, they were also convicted for destruction of evidence, while Rajesh Talwar was convicted of giving false statements to police.

In January, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Justice AK Mishra and Justice BK Narayana reserved its judgment on the appeal, but later decided to hear the appeals afresh after it found contradictions in some submissions made by the Central Bureau of Investigation. It resumed hearing the plea in August.

The case

On May 16, 2008, Aarushi was found murdered inside her bedroom in the Talwars’ flat in Noida. The police initially suspected Hemraj of being the murderer, but his decomposed body was found a day later inside a locked room in the terrace of the building. The police then began to suspect the Talwars and said Rajesh murdered the two after finding them in an “objectionable” position.

The case was handed over to the CBI after the Noida police was criticised for losing crucial forensic evidence during its investigation. The CBI exonerated the parents and suspected the Talwars’ assistant Krishna and two others, Rajkumar Sharma and Vijay Mandal, who worked as domestic help. This theory did not last and in 2009, the CBI handed over the investigation to another team.

This new team said the case should be closed because of critical gaps in the investigation. Based on circumstantial evidence, it named Rajesh Talwar as the sole suspect, but did not charge him over lack of evidence.

A court rejected the CBI’s claim that there was not enough evidence, and said the Talwars should be tried. On November 25, 2013, CBI judge Judge Shyam Lal pronounced them guilty of both murders and destruction of evidence. The trial court had also ruled that there was no evidence to show an outsider entered the house after 9. 30 pm on the night of the murder.

The counsel for the Talwars had argued that the case against them had been based entirely on circumstantial evidence and that they were innocent.

Both Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are in the Dasna jail.